The Tiger Toy Drive is back again this year

The toy drive will have multiple drop-off locations due to COVID precautions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis Athletics Department, in partnership with the City of Memphis and Kroger, will hold its annual Tiger Toy Drive Dec. 2-15.

The drive is an initiative to provide fans the opportunity to donate a new or unwrapped toy to help families in the Mid-South during the holiday season.

Due to capacity limits in place as a result of COVID-19, the drive will utilize drop-off locations throughout Memphis in lieu of collecting at Tiger sporting events.

Drop-off locations include: