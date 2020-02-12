The Tiger Toy Drive is back again this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis Athletics Department, in partnership with the City of Memphis and Kroger, will hold its annual Tiger Toy Drive Dec. 2-15.
The drive is an initiative to provide fans the opportunity to donate a new or unwrapped toy to help families in the Mid-South during the holiday season.
Due to capacity limits in place as a result of COVID-19, the drive will utilize drop-off locations throughout Memphis in lieu of collecting at Tiger sporting events.
Drop-off locations include:
- The office inside the Zach Curlin Garage on campus (505 Zach H. Curlin St.)
- The City of Memphis office (555 Beale St.)
- At select Kroger stores in the Mid-South.