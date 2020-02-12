x
The Tiger Toy Drive is back again this year

The toy drive will have multiple drop-off locations due to COVID precautions.
Credit: Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis Athletics Department, in partnership with the City of Memphis and Kroger, will hold its annual Tiger Toy Drive Dec. 2-15. 

The drive is an initiative to provide fans the opportunity to donate a new or unwrapped toy to help families in the Mid-South during the holiday season. 

Due to capacity limits in place as a result of COVID-19, the drive will utilize drop-off locations throughout Memphis in lieu of collecting at Tiger sporting events. 

Drop-off locations include: 

  • The office inside the Zach Curlin Garage on campus (505 Zach H. Curlin St.) 
  • The City of Memphis office (555 Beale St.)
  • At select Kroger stores in the Mid-South.  
Credit: Memphis Tigers Athletics

