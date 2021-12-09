The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis carried on the annual South City Holiday Celebration tradition

For the 5th year, former and current residents of South City got to celebrate with gift cards, door prizes, giveaways and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the former residents of South City Apartments in zip code 38126 got to celebrate the holidays with the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) during the Annual South City Holiday Celebration.

The event was by invitation-only and hosted by the Memphis Housing Authority, Urban Strategies, Inc. and the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. The celebration was a walk-through party for more than 300 current and former residents of South City.

Each head of household received a gift card and holiday bag with essential supplies. And to spread more holiday cheer, door prizes and giveaways will be provided for adults and children.

This is a special event for those who lived in the former housing development Foote Homes and all that currently live in the redeveloped community called Foote Park. Foote Park opened in 2019 and has a total of 712 units.