Third generation Girl Scout helps continue over 50-year tradition of selling Christmas trees

Troop 68 in Memphis is raising money with the tree lot now to help fund a trip to Europe next year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local Girl Scout troop is continuing the decades-long tradition of selling Christmas trees to families. Troop 68 has been selling Christmas trees for well over 50 years and scout Kallie Wright said she’s stayed involved most of her life in part because of the sisterhood.

It’s a special season, Christmastime. Getting just the right height and picking the perfect tree.

Ninth grade Girl Scout Kallie Wright has been helping out around the tree lot since she could talk.

“The reason I’ve been in it for so long, the reason I want to be in it so long is to make new friends and I get to see new people every day,” said Wright. “I get to learn life skills that will be with me forever.”

Her mother and grandmother, Ms. Jean-Ann McBride, were Girl Scouts. McBride served as both of their troop leaders.

“It’s really fun because I have someone to talk to and relate to about Girl Scout stuff.”

Wright said she’s remained involved most of her life in part because of the life-long friendships.

“Sometimes like sisters you don’t get along sometimes,” she said. “It’s teaching us how to earn money and deal with money and socialize with people.”

Wright’s done it all from horseback riding, climbing, camping and of course selling those cookies.

Troop 68 often travels across the world to Girl Scout centers. Kallie is raising money now for next summer to experience Italy, Spain and Greece. In the meantime, she’s helping families by spreading the spirit of good cheer.

“I absolutely love Christmas so that’s one of my favorite parts about it,” said Wright. “I get to be around something I absolutely love and I get to talk to people.”