"I just thank God for them being here” | Those in need find food and comfort for Thanksgiving at Westy's

Jake Schorr said, “I talked to the volunteers and they said they wanted to do it. And if there’s any time to do it, now is the time.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I guess I should tell you.

I will be leaving Local24 News in a bit more than a month. I have decided to retire from tv news.

There are going to be a lot of things I will miss.

Westy’s Thanksgiving Day is one of them.

Miracles happen at an unremarkable looking place.

Westy’s is very much traditional Memphis.

So is owner Jake Schorr. Born here, raised here, lives here, and will probably die here.

When talking about Memphis, Schorr said, “This is a good city.”

He proves it every Thanksgiving - he and dozens of volunteers. They bring clothes for those who need to be clothed. Food, for those who need to be fed.

Reverend Regina Clark is one of those volunteers.

“I have spoken with so many people with so many stories of how they ended up not having food - because they lost their jobs, or a family member died. So it’s important for me to come back.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed hundreds in Shelby County, not to mention it almost killed this event.

Jake Schorr said, “I talked to the volunteers and they said they wanted to do it. And if there’s any time to do it, now is the time.”

Frank Brown of Mississippi was helping out.

“I don’t know anything better I could be doing,” he said. “I’ve got a wife at home. She’s had three strokes. She’s alright while I’ve been doing this.”

Standing in line was a guy named John. He had wild gray hair and a beard that needed trimming - and a stomach that needed food.

“I’m disabled,” he told me. As he looked over all the people and all the food, he said, “This is a great thing, to help someone. I feel great about it. I just thank God for them being here.”

I do too.