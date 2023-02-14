How two hearts found each other in the ER at Saint Francis-Bartlett

“When Holly and I are together, either inside the hospital or outside, it just feels right. Everything fits. This is what it is supposed to be like,” said Jim Bryant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forget bars, gyms, dating apps, or restaurants. One Memphis area couple found love in an unusual spot: the emergency room.

“We met working during the pandemic,” said Holly Bryant, an RN at Saint Francis-Bartlett.

“I knew within the first six months that Holly was the person for me,” said Jim Bryant, also an RN at Saint Francis-Bartlett.

Love was not what the Bryants expected to find in the ER.

“It was kind of instant. I didn’t want to talk to him because I was so nervous,” said Holly.

“I loved the way she did things, and I loved the way she worked and her work ethic and the way she handled herself,” said Jim.

This is their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, who also work together.

“We got married on October 10th at the beach in Gulf Shores and it’s been a great four months. We’ve just loved being married and being able to work together and just doing life together,” said Holly.

“Holly and I work the same shifts about 90% of the time. We spend most of our time together,” said Jim. “As nurses we end up working a lot of holidays. So, we don’t get a lot of the normal holidays. You learn to celebrate the day after or the day before.”

For some, working at the same place might be too much time together. But not for the Bryants.

“Working together we thought would kind of get old and it never did. We just, we would rather work the same shift. We would rather do life together. That’s why we chose each other to do life together forever,” said Holly. “We don’t really talk at work a lot. A lot of people don’t know that we’re married and we kind of like to keep it that way. We keep it very, work is work.”

“We work together very well. Our nursing styles and personalities complement each other very well. I am a large personality, and she is usually more timid. So, usually if one of us does not fit, the other one will be a better fit for the patient,” said Jim.

Now they hope to keep it going for years to come.

“When Holly and I are together, either inside the hospital or outside, it just feels right. Everything fits. This is what it is supposed to be like,” said Jim.

“He treats me so well. I never have to want for anything. He just takes care of me,” said Holly.

“Holly is the reason I like coming to work and it helps a lot to have your person there when you get there,” said Jim.