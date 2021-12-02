Valentine's gift bags to be delivered to north Memphis seniors

250 gift bags filled with goodies, necessities, and resources will be delivered to community elders ahead of Valentine's Day.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Community elders were feeling the love in north Memphis after finding a Valentine's Day gift bag at their doorsteps, during a time when many of them can't be with the valentines in their life.

Delivery drivers are making their rounds on Friday and Saturday to deliver 250 gift bags to seniors in neighborhoods from North Memphis to Douglass.

The seniors who will receive a gift bag were nominated by loved ones and neighbors for the "Senior Shower of Love" event organized by Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas.

“This is being a good part of being a good neighbor," Easter-Thomas said. "A lot of senior nominations we got are from people who are on their street people who said 'I would like my neighbor to receive this because I know I can’t go over there'.”

She got the help of community organizations like Our Grass Our Roots and the Time is Now Douglass CDC. Together, they wanted to show their elders and the anchors of their communities are loved and not forgotten during a time of isolation.

“Initially, I thought of it because of my grandmother and she’s isolated as well," Easter-Thomas. "She lives alone but just knowing that something like that would make her happy.”

Each bag is filled with goodies, necessities and educational resources.

“To show you that we love you because you are the anchors in our community," Easter-Thomas said.