Red, white and blue across the sky: Veterans skydive with American flags

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — These veterans performed at the 70th and 75th anniversaries of D-Day, commemorating the brave heroes who stormed the beaches at Normandy.
And on this day, America's Fourth of July, they were joined by a few other enthusiasts to celebrate and salute the flag in a unique way -- something not for the faint of heart: Skydiving with the American flag in tow.
The group met Saturday morning at SkyDive City to take to the sky.
And, well, the imagery just says it all.
Each skydiver aimed to be respectful of the flag by folding it in the moments upon landing.
Winn-Dixie's parent company donates more than $2.3M for educational scholarships to military families
