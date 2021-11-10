Want to have breakfast with Santa Claus? Well, he's coming to the Fire Museum of Memphis

Get your tickets for one of the three breakfast times on December 11th before they are sold out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breakfast with Santa is back again this year at the Fire Museum of Memphis. Santa and Mrs. Claus will sit with the kids and parents and talk in an easy, quiet environment. Plus, kids will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas right there with their parents.

Santa will arrive at 7:50am on one of the Memphis Fire Department's engines and will greet the kids and families as they enjoy an individually boxed breakfast. Each box will contain a sausage or bacon egg and cheese biscuit, mini cinnamon roll, hash brown casserole, and a juice box. There will be coffee available for the parents. The children will also be able to color a placemat and write a letter to Santa.

After breakfast, Santa will go sit on an antique fire engine bench so the children can get a free picture made. After getting their picture, the children can go and enjoy Story Time with the Dalmatians, get their face painted, play in the play area and get a balloon animal of their choice.