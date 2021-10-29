MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The folks at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital are ready for All Hallows Eve!
Check out these adorable little witches, mermaids, superheroes, and more, all dressed up for Halloween. They were all born at the hospital and in the NICU there. Hospital officials said some have gotten to go home with their families since these pictures were taken.
Every year, the NICU nurses will dress up some of the babies for holidays, bringing a little bit of joy to the unit.
Check out these tiny witches, monsters, unicorns, and more from Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown
