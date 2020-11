Zach Randolph donated Thanksgiving meals to 500 families in downtown and midtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An NBA star and former Memphis Grizzlies player continues to show some love to his hometown.

Zach Randolph donated Thanksgiving meals to 500 families in downtown and midtown Memphis. Z-Bo partnered with non-profit Streets Ministries to deliver the meals.

Each box included a turkey, green beans, sweet peas, corn, cornbread, and cranberry sauce.

In the last 10 years, Z-Bo has donated more than 5,000 meals to families in the Memphis community.