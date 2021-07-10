Kids get a green thumb at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens' ‘Kids in the Garden' program

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens is holding a free summer program called ‘Kids in the Garden.’ The program offers both classroom and garden learning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids got some hands-on experience gardening Saturday at the Dixon.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens is holding a free summer program called ‘Kids in the Garden.’ The program offers both classroom and garden learning.

Saturday, the children learned about aquatic plants then got to make a portable garden.

Organizers said kids will actually see their work grow. They planted sunflower beds at a program two months ago and now they can see how they are thriving.

"To have that experience in nature is so good for mental health, for feeling a sense of ownership and investment in our environment and the impact that you make,” said Karen Strachan, Youth Coordinator with The Dixon Gallery Gardens.

Kids in the Garden is for kids 7 to 10. The group meets once a month.