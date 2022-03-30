Want to freshen up your garden or yard for spring? Memphis Botanic Garden can help during Spring Plant Sale

The Memphis Botanic Garden announced Wednesday they are holding their annual spring sale this April.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) will host its annual Spring Plant Sale April 21 to 23 from 9 am to 5 pm and April 26 to 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at its Nursery.

MBG said their spring sale is their largest plant sale of the year, and features a huge assortment of sun and shade annuals, perennials, tropicals, edibles, shrubs, trees, and more.

Shoppers can choose from thousands of plants curated for the sale and well-suited to thrive in the Mid-South climate, including many from the Garden’s greenhouses.

MBG horticultural staff and Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand at the sale to answer any questions, and they said they will help customers with suggestions about plantings in their own gardens and offer advice on plant care and maintenance.

Plus two outside vendors will sell specialty items on April 21-23. Attendees can purchase a new birdhouse or garden sign by Don Warmbrod to entice new friends to their outdoor oasis.

Southern Cultured Orchards & Nursery will also be on-site, which specializes in heirloom, native, and exotic fruit trees.

Shopping reservation sign-up for MBG Members will be available beginning Monday, April 11, and open to the general public on Friday, April 15.