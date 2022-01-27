How you can reserve trees for Tree Day planting in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee, you are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the state’s annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event on March 19, 2022.

According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, there are 10 native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis.

A small donation is requested for each tree.

Trees can be reserved on the council's website at www.tectn.org.

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in Tennessee communities. The goal is for 75,000 trees to be planted across the state this year.

The giveaway is a joint effort with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, which grew many of the trees.