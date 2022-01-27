x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Home Garden

How you can reserve trees for Tree Day planting in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee, you are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the state’s annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event on March 19, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee residents are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the state’s annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event on March 19, 2022. 

According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, there are 10 native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis. 

A small donation is requested for each tree. 

Trees can be reserved on the council's website at www.tectn.org

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in Tennessee communities. The goal is for 75,000 trees to be planted across the state this year.

The giveaway is a joint effort with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, which grew many of the trees.

It's time to reserve your trees for Tree Day 2022, folks! Visit tectn.org/tennesseetreeday and follow the directions to reserve trees. #bethesolution #tennesseetreeday2022 #nativetrees #volunteerstate

Posted by Tennessee Environmental Council on Monday, December 13, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Nearly 100 gardens to be featured in 6th annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk