The importance of getting your home heater checked as the cold rolls in

“It is getting colder by the day and so we want to be ready,” said Timothy Weaver, owner of Abbey Road Heating and Air.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the cold temperatures making their way into the Mid-South, it’s that time again to make sure the heat is working correctly.

“I woke up this morning to let my little dog out and man, it was cold!” said homeowner Harriette Lavender. “It’s time for people to turn the heat on. If they’re not turning it on they’re going to get mighty cold.”



Before it gets too cold, experts recommend homeowner make sure everything is in working order.

“The importance of having the heating and air equipment serviced, particularly the heating equipment this time of year, is having a professional being able to come in and check for gas leaks, check the safeties on the gas furnaces, check the amp draw or the electricity draw and make sure everything is proper on the air handlers and electric heating units. And just check the overall safety before you turn on those gas appliances,” said Weaver.

“I want to be sure that all the lines are good and everything‘s safe. Just overall I want to make sure their safety involved in the whole house,” said Lavender. “If you’ve got a gas leak or something and you light a match… Kaboom!”

And it’s not just about safety. It’s also about saving money.

“In some cases, you can save on utilities doing a few things while you’re using it. Do that at the beginning of the season and get those savings,” said Weaver.