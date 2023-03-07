How Memphians are getting ready for the July 4th holiday

We caught up with a few Memphians around town, asking them about their plans for the Independence Day holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Fourth of July nears, many Memphians are planning to celebrate with food, family and fireworks.

ABC24 photographer Sheila Whaley spoke with people around the Mid-South to see what they're looking forward to most this Independence Day.

"We are grilling. I’ve got my grill all fired up and ready and the meat marinating. So, we are going to have a wonderful fourth," Bobby Lee Mack Jr. said.

Although food will be an important part of the day, Mack said family comes first.

"We're going shopping right now and getting ready to grill. And tomorrow, family," he said. "Everybody's coming over. The grill is going to be fired up. The meat is marinated. We're ready.”

While some plan on grilling out and lighting fireworks, others will be working this holiday.

"For the Fourth of July, I will be out here throwing ice, helping y’all celebrate the holiday," Tadarii Jordan said. "With the power out, we are just working overtime."

Justin Wilson said he will be spending the day making money and delivering ice, "keeping people cool and keeping people going" this summer.