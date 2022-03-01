How to stick with your New Year's resolutions

Many people make resolutions for the new year but some experts are giving tips on how to stay motivated to stick to those goals.

JOHNSON, Ark — The new year is here, along with it come new resolutions. According to Fidelity, the number one resolution of 2022 is to save more money.

Other resolutions may include losing weight and working out. However, every year that resolution seems to vanish before the end of January for some people.

“People look for quick results too fast and it's about being consistent," said Kevin Lightburn, owner and founder of Straightright Boxing and Fitness in Springdale.

Lightburn says people are not setting realistic goals for themselves when going to the gym.

"Some people are, set some really big, big goals,” Lightburn said. “Some people are going to set some small goals. I think it's like anything, you take little pieces of it and knock it out."

He also says give yourself grace and time.

"The weight goes on quick, it doesn't come off quick. So, if you've been a certain weight for a year, if you're not willing to give yourself six months of being consistent, you're not being logical," Lightburn said.

The main tips for keeping up with your fitness resolution include consistency and accountability.

Straighright has around six trainers and they say their goal is to see you accomplish your goal.

"I am going to call you and be like, 'hey, where you been at?” said Benard Oliver with Straightright. “'Now I ain't seen you in two or three weeks where you been?' We're going to hit you with things in your email like, 'hey, you haven't been here in a week or so. Is it something we can help with? Is it financial?' Whatever it may be, we want you to be here."

However, if losing weight isn't your goal for 2022, maybe traveling is.

"This feels like we're going into a record year,” said Cindy Minor, owner of travel agency Small World Big Fun. “I am cautiously optimistic."

With the surge in travel near the end of 2021, Minor is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with more people wanting to explore the world.

"I think people are tired of being at home and I think they're like, 'I'm ready,'” Minor said. “I'm ready to get back out there.”

However, with omicron cases surging and canceling flights, she says she understands that traveling may not be for everyone.

"Everyone has to decide their comfort level. But really more than that, if you're going to travel right now you're going to have to pack your patience and your flexibility," she said.

To accomplish your goal of traveling, Minor suggest you create a travel bucket list and meet with a travel advisor. She also suggests making sure your travel information like passports is up to date.