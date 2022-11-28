What to do to prevent being the victim of Porch Pirates

“We’re just not always certain of who that is coming to our front door any longer," says Jeff Kutas, MB Sentinel Founder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cyber Monday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. According to the National Retail Federation, almost 64 million are planning to take advantage of the online deals.

With the rise of online shopping, some people are worried that their purchases won't make it to them safely. The fear is not that packages will be misplaced because of shipping complications.

Instead, people are scared that they won't get their shopped items because of holiday package thieves, or what some call them, Porch Pirates.

Porch pirates often get to them before the owner, and unfortunately this has become an issue for people in Memphis.

Between November 25th and 27th, three instances of packages being stolen were reported by Ring Camera customers.

Memphian Gwendolyn Fleming found herself the victim of porch pirates back in October.

“There were things we needed the next day for our church service,” says Fleming.

Porch pirates got to them first, stealing the robe she ordered, a shawl and decorations Fleming was going to use for Renewing Your Youth Fitness Center Church. The only things that could be located were found in a box in a nearby yard.

“About 200 empty anointed bottles of oil and prayer handkerchiefs that we were going to pass out. And I felt myself wanting to get angry, but I chose to be thankful that at least the gifts for the people that were coming were there,” Fleming said.

Porch pirates have been a growing issue across America with the rise of online shopping.

“What happened was the internet grew wildly, ten times fold in just a short period of time, so more people are shopping online than ever before. Last year there were 210 million packages stolen,” says Jeff Kutas, MB Sentinel Founder.

There are a number of ways however to keep your packages safe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one of those could be purchasing a locked mailbox.

“We’re just not always certain of who that is coming to our front door any longer, so it’s a safety feature to have a safe space for these packages to be delivered, not only will it keep them secure, but it’s also just a good idea,” says Kutas.

Fleming also shared advice, using her experience to help others avoid a similar situation.

Fleming said you could try having your packages delivered to another, secure location. It could be your friend’s home, where you work, or if you are like Fleming, it could be your church.

“Just having maybe any church element things sent to that location, and we’re hoping that that will be a good answer, especially when it comes to things of God,” says Fleming

If you find yourself a victim of porch pirates, a good thing to do is explore what protection your carrier offers.