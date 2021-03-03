How you can sign up for 2021 Shelby County Community Gardens program

The application deadline is Monday, March 8th, 2021 and gardens are expected to open for planting in April 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is pleased to announce that the Shelby County Community Gardens program is now accepting applications for the 2021 gardening season. The Shelby County Community Gardens are located at 6265 Gardener Road and are comprised of approximately four hundred 100’ x 25’ free plots that are assigned to gardeners for the season. The Shelby County Community Gardens are managed by the Shelby County Department of Parks and Neighborhoods. To view and apply for available plots, interested Shelby County residents can visit the Community Gardens website at: https://communitygardens.shelbycountytn.gov/, or email community.gardens@shelbycountytn.gov. The application deadline is Monday, March 8th, 2021 and gardens are anticipated to open for planting in April 2021.

Shelby County Mayor Harris reestablished the Community Gardens in 2020 as an initiative to provide free space for residents to grow their own food, nurture healthy lifestyles, and enjoy our county’s premier greenspaces.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “We are proud to be able to provide a place for residents to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of gardening. Gardening is a great way to practice social distancing, enjoy our region’s ideal climate, and produce life sustaining fruits and vegetables.”

Shelby County Parks and Neighborhoods Administrator Angela Hill: “Last year’s reopening of the Community Gardens came at a critical time when many in our community needed a new socially distanced hobby. This year, we’re thrilled to welcome back our returning gardeners as well as those who may have developed a green thumb over the course of the pandemic.”

Community Gardener Bruce Buchanan: “In my ten years of gardening at the Community Gardens, I had never seen it as clean and vibrant as it was during last season. We are extremely excited to start planting in the new season.”