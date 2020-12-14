In his 93 years of life, Dr. James Netters became a part of Memphis in itself

Dr. Netters died this past weekend surrounded by family, but the city of Memphis mourns his passing as well.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It took Dr. James Netters 93 years before he lost a fight. This is a man who fought injustice, who fought for the rights of people, and who fought for the souls of his congregation. But this time, Father Time beat Doctor James Netters, but only after he helped make this city a better place.

Dr. Netters died this past weekend surrounded by his family. His life achievements are long. He was one of the first African American City Council members in Memphis. Former City Councilman Myron Lowery says Netters was the foundation he stood on in HIS more than 20 years on the council.

“He was one of the foundations of anti-segregation in this city,” Lowery said. “As a member of the council, he participated in marches...and he was actually beaten by police officers who didn’t know who he was.”

Dr. Netters was also a member of the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Board and was even serving as interim MLGW President.

But his passion was at his church. He was Senior Pastor at Mt. Vernon for 62 years, before slowing down. He was replaced as Senior Pastor by Rev. Melvin Watkins.