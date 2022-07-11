Ways to take control of your health and wellness before the new year

New Day Healing and Wellness in Memphis has a variety of therapy self-care options to help with your well-being.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy, and with the new year right around the corner, we want you to enter 2023 fully aware of the health and wellness options that are available right here in Memphis.

We spoke with experts about what you can do to take better control of your well-being, especially since you cannot have one without the other.

The goal here is to be in control of our health and wellness on a daily and understand that there are more options for healing besides going the traditional route, to the doctor.

Did you know there are certain therapy options that you can get to help with diabetes, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, the common cold, and more?

“It’s more than just diet. It’s more than lifestyle. It’s about getting rid of stress in our body, getting rid of the toxins in our body and that overload and enabling us to sleep,” Functional Medicine Counselor Audrey Stimpson Rosenfeld said.

She specializes in ADHD, autism, gut health, and autoimmune says it is all about balance.

“Health and wellness together are about really taking care of yourself and mind and body so that you can be well.”

On a daily Rosenfeld spends her time educating her clients about the different holistic care and therapy options that are available to help with many types of health and wellness needs.

“Red light therapy aids in the thyroid and it helps with vitamin D, and we need vitamin D for our immune system…especially most of us are deficient in the winter-time,” Rosefeld said.

Red light therapy also regenerates cells, and helps with hair loss, and aging. New Day Healing and Wellness CEO Jasmin Day and her husband, Dr. Joshua who has a doctorate in physical therapy and has worked in multiple healthcare settings created a center to meet the various health and wellness needs for people of all ages with many conditions, after their first child developed neurological problems.

The couple wanted alternative methods that would not cost an unreasonable amount of money.

They have come up with a range of therapy options for people, one includes an infrared sauna. It helps with boosting the immune system.

“A traditional sauna can get a little hot and a little uncomfortable, but with infrared, the waves are going directly into your body at a cellular level,” Day explained. “It helps with detox, immunity, relaxation, sleep, anxiety, you’re supplementing the sun that you’re not getting out in the everyday life because of us that work indoors…especially as it moves into the winter season.”

Another form of therapy is the hyperbaric chamber…which provides three times more times oxygen than normal.

“Your skin, your hair, your nails, from an aesthetics point, your brain, injuries…people with PTSD…we have war veterans coming in,” Day stated. “They’re able to sleep at night because of the healing that they’re able to experience…kids on the autism spectrum…wound healing.”

There is also the salt booth, which can also help with the common cold.

“The upper respiratory, ear infection, hair, skin, and nails, cause you’re soaking in the salt,” Day explained.

Lastly, the float tank, which is a sensory deprivation tank that fits two people.

“You’re absorbing magnesium which most people are low in. That’s a huge benefit. With sensory deprivation, you’re allowing your body to rest and when you rest, you heal,” Day said.

Along with the different therapy options, there is also a range of vitamins and other supplements in the storefront that can help with your well-being.

Also, there are different payment plans that you can choose from. You do not have to have insurance because New Day Healing and Wellness wanted to make these services easily accessible to any and everyone.