x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Kids can get wacky - and learn a lot - in the Wacky Hollow at the Children's Museum of Memphis

Wacky Hollow is free with admission and runs until November 28, 2021.
Credit: Children's Museum of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, let your kids get wacky this fall at the newest exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Memphis, Wacky Hollow.

Wacky Hollow is a life-sized board game where kids get a backpack and lantern by a CMOM ranger. They then find their way through a dimly lit forest maze, learning facts about animals and trees as they go. The children solve clues to figure out which animal has “upset the balance of the forest.”

After finishing the game, the kids are sworn in as CMOM Junior Rangers.

Wacky Hollow is free with admission and runs until November 28, 2021.

Credit: Children's Museum of Memphis
Credit: Children's Museum of Memphis

CMOM will soon be unveiling our latest project: a life-sized board game where children navigate a forest maze to identify a mysterious prankster. October 1 - November 28. Read more: https://bit.ly/WackyHollow21

Posted by The Children's Museum of Memphis on Monday, October 4, 2021

Related Articles