Kids can get wacky - and learn a lot - in the Wacky Hollow at the Children's Museum of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, let your kids get wacky this fall at the newest exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Memphis, Wacky Hollow .

Wacky Hollow is a life-sized board game where kids get a backpack and lantern by a CMOM ranger. They then find their way through a dimly lit forest maze, learning facts about animals and trees as they go. The children solve clues to figure out which animal has “upset the balance of the forest.”