Labor Day Weekend deals: Here's how you can get $1 dozen of Krispy Kreme donuts

WASHINGTON — Looking for a way to treat yourself this Labor Day Weekend, or just have a sweet tooth? You're in luck.
For Saturday only, the beloved donut shops are offering a dozen of their glazed original donuts for $1 when you purchase a dozen of any other kind of donut.
The deal only applies to select stores and will require a barcode scan once you purchase. You can find that barcode here, says Krispy Kreme officials.
So, what stores are participating around the DMV? We took a look and found the following in Virginia, Maryland and DC:
- Conneticut Avenue: 1350 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
- Alexandria: 6332 Richmond Hwy Alexandria, VA 22306
- Capitol Heights: 8703 Central Ave Capitol Heights, MD 20743
- Waldorf: 2054 Crain Hwy Waldorf, MD 20601
- Manassas: 9870 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
- Rockville: 14919 Shady Grove Rd Rockville, MD 20850
For a full list of stores near you, you can check out a map of the nearest locations here. You can also place your order online to avoid waiting in lines and for more socially distance pickup.