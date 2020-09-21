Launching a new career in retirement

After decades of working for software companies, this Standish man got out from behind the desk and out onto the water for a "second career" in retirement

FALMOUTH, Maine — After decades of working in IT for various software companies, a Standish man decided to pursue his dream job as a sailboat captain.

Seventy-year-old Captain Lyman Stuart says, "You know you're in the right job when you get your paycheck and you think to yourself—and they pay me for this?!"

Ten years ago, Stuart began turning his passion into his profession. He got his captain's license and began using his vacation days from his IT job to take people out on the water.

"Shaking up your life every once and a while is a good thing," Stuart said. He believes his generation of baby boomers is redefining what retirement is, with many people considering it an opportunity for a career change.

Eventually, Stuart launched his own sailing company, Go Sailing Casco Bay, in which he takes private groups out for charter sails or sailing lessons. It's a company of one.

"I have no employees, no staff. It's just me... me and my boat," Stuart says.

It's on his boat that Stuart has shared his love of sailing with hundreds of people from across the country.

He says, "It fills my heart knowing I've helped other people discover what sailing is all about."

Part of that lesson is to teach them to live in the moment.

"Take time to slow down and enjoy the day... enjoy the ride while it's here."

On Monday, September 21, as he prepares to host a couple for a charter sail, it appears to be just like any other day, but it's not. It's the company's final day.

"Yeah, last customers are this afternoon and then we close it up!"

For Stuart, it's retirement act two.

"I feel like I've accomplished what I originally wanted to," Stuart said. He's looking forward to spending more summer days out on the water with his wife as opposed to customers.

That said, Stuart isn't exactly ready to sail off into the sunset just yet.

"I guess the next adventure after this is the book that I'm writing!"

The book is about how Stuart started his company and his transition into his "retirement career."

He hopes to be finished with it by next spring.