This Mid-South high school senior is taking her shot at the big time... literally

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — This 17-year-old Lewisburg High School Senior is taking her shot at becoming a national champion.

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out how Desoto County rifle champion Bayleigh Francis in training for the big day.

“I’m a member of the national honor Society at Lewisburg high school. I’ve been hunting and fishing since I was little,” said Bayleigh. “I’m a member of the competitive DeSoto County Sharpshooters for 4-H.”

She started shooting at 10-years-old. And now she is one of four Mississippi kids that is headed to the national competition in Grand Island, Nebraska, for 2023.

“I shoot 22 rifle and shotgun,” said the Ole Miss-bound student. “Right now, I am second in the state in 22 rifle.”

“I’m very super proud of her,” said Jason Francis, her dad and coach. “Bayleigh has been competing since 2015 and she’s been winning first and second in district every year that she’s been competing.”

“All the tips and tricks that he learned from my grandfather he taught me,” said Bayleigh. “At 4H we compete against boys and girls. They do not separate it by gender. All the boys are very encouraging, even though we do get very competitive.”

Bayleigh doesn’t just shoot. She’s the captain of the “Sparkle Team” at Lewisburg High School, which is a cheer team involving students with disabilities.

“I guess I could say I am a very diverse person. I’ve done cheer, dance, pageants. But a few years ago I had a pageant the same day I had a district competition in Charleston, Mississippi. So, the picture is me with curlers in my hair. Because I went and shot that morning. And I had to go straight to a pageant that afternoon,” said Bayleigh.

As for the future, Bayleigh wants to be a pediatric surgeon.

At nationals, she will compete for five days, and she must have three separate guns for three components. But she only has two guns right now. So, she has to buy a third gun, plus gas, hotel, food, ammunition.

A fundraiser for Bayleigh is being held Sunday, October 9, 2022 at noon at the Ingram‘s Mill community Center. They will pre-sell Boston butts, and there will be a barbecue dinner that day, a raffle, and a corn hole tournament. They are hoping to raise $3,000.