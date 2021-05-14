Local 24 News Anchor Katina Rankin & Photojournalist Nicki Storey honored for work on Mule Train documentary

MARKS, Miss — Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin and Photojournalist Nicki Storey received surprise honors in Marks, Mississippi, Thursday, for their work on an Emmy-nominated documentary on the 1968 Mule Train.
During a celebration Thursday marking the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Mule Train, leaders in Marks presented Katina with a resolution and key to the city for her reporting, which looked at the history of the Mule Train and the Poor People’s Campaign, as well as the look at the more recent food desert in the area. The city also presented Nicki with a plaque honoring her for her work filming and editing the documentary.
The reporting led to a grocer deciding to open a store in the area, meaning for the first time in ages, folks there can quickly go to the store, rather than driving out of the county for groceries.
Katina and Nicki were nominated for a 2020 Emmy for the work. Congratulations on the honors!
