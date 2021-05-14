Local 24 News Anchor Katina Rankin & Photojournalist Nicki Storey honored for work on Mule Train documentary

During a celebration Thursday marking the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Mule Train, leaders in Marks presented Katina with a resolution and key to the city for her reporting, which looked at the history of the Mule Train and the Poor People’s Campaign, as well as the look at the more recent food desert in the area. The city also presented Nicki with a plaque honoring her for her work filming and editing the documentary.