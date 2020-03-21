Local Attractions Help Create Fun At Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Go ahead and get creative like the artists and make the best of your time at home and you might find that real human connection.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being forced to stay home by the COVID-19 crisis could open the door to places you might not have gone before.

Through the power of the web a world of entertainment and art is in the palm of your hand.

Just last week Opera Memphis' was rehearsing their next main-stage performance.

Coronavirus brought the curtain down on that, but as they say in show business the show must go on.

Opera Memphis General Director, Ned Canty says send a request and you and your neighbors could be selected to have a front row seat to an opera performance from your front porch or window.

"Within 24 hours we got the word was out we got 54 requests," said Canty.

Opera Memphis has loaded up opera singers on pickup trucks and flatbed trailers before.

The disappointment of canceling their annual 30 Days of Opera fest made way for fresh online content for your enjoyment everyday this April. If you can't get one of those live performances on your block.

Other local organizations and attractions located right around your corner are coming to you virtually on your computer screen or smartphone.

The Memphis Zoo is closed, but Zoo Dude and the Penguin Brothers are offering virtual animal encounters on their social media platforms and the Brooks Museum is going virtual with the Chalk Fest.

You and the family can create a chalk work of art then post it on social media and win prizes then have a look around the at the online permanent collection on your virtual visit during your day at the museum so you'll know what you want to see when you can go gaze in person.

Go ahead and get creative like the artists and make the best of your time at home and you might find that real human connection.

"Looking at the way other artist were giving back to their community to remind them that they love them and that they maybe separated now, but one day they'll be back together. Looking at that stuff it was inspiring," said Canty.

If you don't have access to the WiFi at home just load up the family in your car with your devices and head to your local library or McDonald's parking lots.