Memphians celebrate the Luck of the Irish for St. Patrick's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Across the Mid-South, folks gathered for some green beer and a little luck of the Irish for St. Patrick's Day.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade headed through Cooper-Young Friday morning, with people gathered to enjoy the sounds and sights.

Also in the heart of the neighborhood, Celtic Crossing is hosting its annual celebration all day with traditional Irish fares, green beer, live music, and Irish dancers and bagpipers.

Other places across the Memphis area are also hosting celebrations, including the Brass Door which hosts a Blessing of the Keg, and an all-day celebration in Overton Square.

At Autobahn Indoor Speedway, racers are chasing a Lephrechaun. Every hour, a special race will give each person who can pass the Leprechaun a chance to win a prize by drawing from the “Magic Pot of Gold.”