Students can get free admission to some Memphis attractions with the 901 Student Passport. Here's how

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County students and their families can visit some area historic sites and museums with the 901 Student Passport.

The passport provides free admission to participating attractions, allowing a student and a parent or guardian to visit. The students must present the passport, and their guardian will get free admission with their ID.

It’s easy to get a passport. Just go to www.901StudentPassport.com and download one. Program organizers said this year’s program also includes an art-in-the-box gift for families who sign up.

The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is also helping with the distribution of the passports.

Nine attractions are taking part this year. They are:

“Our community has been at the epicenter of some of the most pivotal moments in our nation’s history. It is a place where innovators are free to create. We’re the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll. Our Civil Rights-era roots inspired the activism we’re known for today,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “It’s imperative that our youth have access to these stories of resilience, endurance, innovation, and triumph. Through the ‘901 Student Passport,’ we’re making it easy and free for students to visit some of our community’s most important cultural institutions, learn more about this great community, and instill community pride.”