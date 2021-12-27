GALLERY: Memphis artist unveils new artwork at Regional One

He was inspired to create the art after his wife, Gia, was a patient at Regional One Health for more than a month in 2020 after a car crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspiring things happen every day at Regional One Hospital, and the walls of the building now literally show that.

Artist Danny Broadway unveiled his new work on Monday.

Danny was inspired to create the art after his wife, Gia, was a patient at Regional One Health for more than a month in 2020 after a car crash.

Gia was at his side when the piece was unveiled.

Memphis artist unveils new artwork at Regional One 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5