Memphis artist teams up with James Wiseman for clothing line

Jamond Bullock designed the artwork that appears on the basketball star's new Champion Rewind collection.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis artist was called upon to help a Memphis sports icon design his latest wardrobe.

Jamond Bullock, better known by his artist name Alive Paint, used his artistry to help out former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman. His artwork appears on Wiseman's new Champion Rewind collection of t-shirts and hoodies produced by Champion.

Bullock is the artist behind the giant Ja Morant mural on the side of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria on Union Avenue in downtown Memphis.

Panini America commissioned Bullock for that mural. The organization partnered with the National Basketball Players Association for advertising, and it was the NBPA who thought of Bullock when they were looking to complete their own art project.

"The NBPA just kind of they liked my personality, liked the artwork, and it was just like, they kept me in mind when it comes, when it came down to do another project in this region," Bullock said. "So Champion reached out to the NBPA and they were like, 'We need artists to do a project. We want to collaborate with James Wiseman.'"

Bullock designed artwork that features aspects of Wiseman's origin story from his time in his hometown of Nashville, to Memphis, and now with the Golden State Warriors. Bullock and Champion revealed the artwork to Wiseman on the Warriors' home floor.

"It was on the Jumbotron. To see the design blown up that huge I mean. And it was on every screen. They had it on every screen," Bullock said.

Bullock asked Wiseman if he liked the design and Wiseman said he "knocked it out the park."

Bullock is grateful his work is being recognized and looked for by some of the country's biggest stars.

"To meet Wiseman and Ja Morant, these people are so cool and they're larger than life players, but, they're so down to earth," Bullock said. "Continue to have a love for what you're doing. Pour into it and it'll grow."