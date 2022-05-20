x
Take a ride at the Bluff City Fair through May 30 at Liberty Park

It kicked off Friday, and runs through May 30, 2022, at Liberty Park at the old Mid-South fairgrounds in midtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for something fun for the family this weekend, you might want to head over to the Bluff City Fair.

The 10-day event offers dozens of carnival rides attractions and shows. There is also an all-day petting zoo. And of course, you can also find all your favorite fair food, including funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy.

Adult tickets are $10. Kids 5-12, seniors 60+, and military with ID are $5. Parking is $5.

Ride passes are $25 weekdays and $30 on Saturday and Sunday. Tuesdays and Thursdays offer unlimited rides for $15.

For more information and hours for the fair, go to https://www.bluffcityfair.com/.

Posted by Bluff City Fair on Thursday, May 19, 2022

