Take a ride at the Bluff City Fair through May 30 at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for something fun for the family this weekend, you might want to head over to the Bluff City Fair.

It kicked off Friday, and runs through May 30, 2022, at Liberty Park at the old Mid-South fairgrounds in midtown Memphis.

The 10-day event offers dozens of carnival rides attractions and shows. There is also an all-day petting zoo. And of course, you can also find all your favorite fair food, including funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy.

Adult tickets are $10. Kids 5-12, seniors 60+, and military with ID are $5. Parking is $5.

Ride passes are $25 weekdays and $30 on Saturday and Sunday. Tuesdays and Thursdays offer unlimited rides for $15.

For more information and hours for the fair, go to https://www.bluffcityfair.com/.