Memphis Botanic Garden gets ready for annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden has big plans for this upcoming holiday season.

The annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibit is set to begin Friday, November 26, 2021 and run select nights through Thursday, December 23rd.

The popular holiday hangout includes dog-friendly Santa Paws evenings and Santa Sundays with St. Nick himself. There will also be two add-on concerts: the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band will perform December 5th and John Angotti will take the state December 19th.

"Keeping the health and safety of our guests foremost in mind, Holiday Wonders at the Garden will once again offer our community a family-oriented, outdoor, fresh air, holiday time event for all to enjoy,” Michael D. Allen, Executive Director, said in a statement.

The Garden is taking precautions for COVID-19. There are capacity limitations, expanded operating hours, timed entry, and hand sanitizer stations.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required at this time in any indoor areas and strongly recommended while in crowded outdoor areas.

"We are once again offering timed-entry reservations and encouraging the advance purchase of tickets, which come with the added advantage of a discount. Holiday Wonders at the Garden is spread-out over the northern 25% of our 96 acre garden - so there is plenty of room for all!" said Allen.

Tickets will be available and more information will be released in early November. All proceeds support the Memphis Botanic Garden.