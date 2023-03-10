Memphis Botanic Garden to hold new pop-up sale for Spring Ephemerals and Woodland Wildflowers

The first annual Spring Ephemerals and Woodland Wildflowers Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at its Nursery at the Garden.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again to start thinking about Spring planting. The Memphis Botanic Garden will host a new pop-up sale for some special springtime plants.

The inaugural Spring Ephemerals and Woodland Wildflowers Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at its Nursery at the Garden. It is open to the public.

The Botanic Garden officials said the plant life offered at the sale are mostly native to the area. They are short-blooming which add pops of color to the early spring. The garden said woodland favorites such as Phlox, Trillium, Foamflowers, Solomon’s Seal, Christmas Ferns, Sedges, and Bleeding Hearts, among others, will be available.

“Spring ephemerals are woodland plants that flower early in the spring to catch as much sunlight as possible before trees leaf out and then die back as the summer grows hotter,” explained Daniel Grose, Director of Horticulture. “Most of us just know them as woodland wildflowers. Spring ephemerals are one of the best ways to extend your flower season and add some woodland magic to a shady spot in your landscape as well as providing much needed resources for pollinators as they wake up in early spring.”

Horticultural staff will be on hand to answer any questions and help with suggestions and advice on plant care and maintenance.

The Garden will also host its annual Spring Plant Sale on April 13 through 15, featuring thousands of plants including natives, pollinator plants, trees, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, annual flowers, tropicals, houseplants, and more.

A plant list and more information is available at membg.org/events/spring-ephemerals-woodland-wildflowers-sale.