Memphis Botanic Garden to host Spring Plant Sale in April & May

You can shop online or in-person, but entry is only guaranteed with reservations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) will again host its annual Spring Plant Sale this April and May.

In-person shopping dates are April 22-25 from 9 am to 5 pm and April 26-30 from 10 am to 2pm at its Nursery at the Garden. Beginning May 5 online shopping will be available through May 28.

MBG’s largest plant sale of the year features a huge assortment of sun and shade annuals, perennials, tropicals, herbs, shrubs, and trees, plus specialty garden items by local artisans.

Shoppers can choose from thousands of plants carefully curated for the sale and well-suited to thrive in the Mid-South climate, including many from the Garden’s greenhouses. Shoppers can look forward to a wide variety of hostas and ferns, unusual varieties of begonias, hydrangeas, drift roses, houseplants, herbs, vegetables, small fruit, and so much more. It truly is a one-stop-shop for spring garden needs!

Our expert horticultural staff and Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand at the sale to answer any questions as well as help customers with suggestions about plantings in their own gardens and offer advice on plant care and maintenance.

Changes to accommodate COVID-19 concerns include capacity limitations, encouraging social distancing, mandatory masks for shoppers, staff, and volunteers, and online reservations available for shopping entry time slots. Reservation sign-up for MBG Members will be available beginning Monday, April 12, and open to the general public on Friday, April 16. The event is free and open to the public, but shopping entry is only guaranteed with an advanced reservation. Those without reservations may have to wait until capacity allows additional shoppers. More information is available at memphisbotanicgarden.com/plantsale.

All proceeds directly support the Memphis Botanic Garden.