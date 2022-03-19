x
Life

Spring is here at the Memphis Botanic Garden's Cherry Blossom Picnic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring is in the air and the Cherry Blossoms are (almost) in bloom!

The Memphis Botanic Garden invited people outside to enjoy the spring afternoon Saturday at its annual Cherry Blossom Picnic.

Now, the cherry blossom trees are not blooming yet, but we are told they usually do begin around this time.

Garden employees were on hand to give guided tours, and some of the bluff city's best Asian-inspired food trucks were on site to complete the picnic experience.

Visitors were also invited to learn how to take part in a traditional tea ceremony, and kids played games native to Japan.

Cherry Blossom Picnic is underway and you can still join us! We’re celebrating until 4 pm and open until 6 pm! Join the fun!

Posted by Memphis Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 19, 2022

