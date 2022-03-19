Spring is here at the Memphis Botanic Garden's Cherry Blossom Picnic

The Memphis Botanic Garden invited people outside to enjoy the spring afternoon Saturday at its annual Cherry Blossom Picnic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring is in the air and the Cherry Blossoms are (almost) in bloom!

The Memphis Botanic Garden invited people outside to enjoy the spring afternoon Saturday at its annual Cherry Blossom Picnic.

Now, the cherry blossom trees are not blooming yet, but we are told they usually do begin around this time.

Garden employees were on hand to give guided tours, and some of the bluff city's best Asian-inspired food trucks were on site to complete the picnic experience.

Visitors were also invited to learn how to take part in a traditional tea ceremony, and kids played games native to Japan.