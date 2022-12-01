Exhibit at Memphis library shedding light on evictions

Evicted is an exhibit at the Benjamin Hooks Library based on the book by Matthew Desmond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evicted is a multi-media immersive exhibition at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It was commissioned and put together by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. Evicted is currently traveling around cities in the United States, and it will be in Memphis until Sunday, January 22. You can view the exhibit until then, and viewing is subject to the hours of the library.

Evicted is based on the book Evicted : Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond. Desmond spent a lot of time in the Milwaukee community researching housing insecurities, said Jamie Johnson, Director of the Housing Project, of Memphis Public Interest Law Center. He looked into individual cases and eventually looked at poverty and evictions as a whole.

"They worked with three agencies in New York to commission this exhibition, that took it out of a book, and made it live," said Johnson. It was in Washington D.C. for a year and has been traveling since then.

The Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and the Memphis Public Interest Law Center thought it was a great exhibition to bring to Memphis for it's information on housing insecurity, and for people who are experiencing it, "because it's a validating experience and they can sort of contextualize what's happened to them in the process, and make connections, and we've seen renters connecting and helping each other, and sharing their stories," said Johnson.

"The other thing we particularly liked about this exhibition, that this tells the story of housing insecurity, and the voices and eyes of those who have experienced it. One of our biggest mantras, is those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. So we've really centered renters' voices and experiences in all the work that we do."