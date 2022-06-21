'Don't judge a book by its cover' | Family uses bond over books to fulfill dream

The Johnson family loved reading stories so much, they decided to write their own.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reading in the Johnson household is something they do just about every night. In fact, you could even call it tradition.

They loved the stories they read so much, one day they thought, why not write their own.

“He was infatuated by animals and infatuated by the Discovery channel. So, we took both of those he loved, and we loved to do together, and meshed it together to write this book,” co-author Bernard Johnson said.

The book is called The Leopard Who Lost His Spots. The story follows a curious young leopard in the desert who is an outcast looking to be accepted in a community different from his own.

Scottlyn Johnson was only 8-years-old when he and his dad Bernard started writing the book. He’s 11-years-old now - and don’t judge this book by its cover because he and his dad are published authors.

Their book tackles the tough topics of racism, discrimination, and the importance of open and honest conversation.

“I can remember being a kid and experiencing some of those things we talk about in the book, in school and different racial groups and ethnicities. Just experiencing things that were uncomfortable that I just didn’t understand,” Bernard Johnson said.

Outside of the success they’ve had, it’s the fact these two get to do this together that makes it all worth it in the end.

“It’s cool because I remember sitting at a desk and writing it in a notepad, and now it’s a full solid book,” Scottlyn Johnson said.

“It’s a beautiful thing because I’ve never wrote a book before and obviously, he hasn’t either, so it was a beautiful journey,” Bernard Johnson said.

Anyone interested in a copy of the book, can find it at I-Love-L-I-T.Myshopify.com.