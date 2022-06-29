New community garden and green space opens in Midtown Memphis

This green space will serve as a safe haven for the homeless as well as a resting area for the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catholic Charities of West Tennessee debuted a new green space and community garden Thursday, June 23, at their midtown location.

"A conversation began about a year and a half ago with our guests that come everyday for support, said Executive Director S. Kelley Henderson.

"We offer coffee and a meal and conversation. During those conversations, our guests said we could really use a place to be and a place to belong in the afternoons, so we built this park as a gift to our community."

Big thanks to all who joined us in the celebration and blessing of our new Place to Belong! We are so excited for the many ways our new community garden and urban greenspace will help us serve both our neighbors and our community ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bVq2kDThpH — Catholic Charities West Tennessee (@CCWTN1) June 23, 2022

Henderson mentioned that they had an old gym that was falling apart and it was beyond repair, so instead of renovating it, they reached out to their donors and neighbors within the community, and everyone agreed that a green space would be more ideal.