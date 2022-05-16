How to keep your garden growing in the Mid-South heat

“The biggest thing you need to do especially if you’re dealing with new plants is water," said Mark Pitts with Dabney's Nursery.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The heat is on. We all feel it, and even your plants can feel it. So what can people do to keep their gardens green?

“The biggest thing you need to do especially if you’re dealing with new plants is water ... That’s the critical thing that you got to maintain during this summer hours.”

Mark Pitts is the plant propagator at Dabney’s Nursery. He’s been in the nursery business for more than 40 years.

“The heat and the humidity just drains the soil. New plants have a hard time getting established in this heat if you’re not manually watering them,” said Pitts. “They need a minimum of at least an inch a week. If you’re getting at least an inch a week you are probably OK. Less than that, you probably need to do some additional watering on new plants.”

But don’t wait for it to get too hot.

“You’ve got to prepare for the heat before it gets hot,” said Don Klotwog with Dabney’s Nursery. “Know the needs of your plants. You need to know your plant.”

“After they make it through the first year, they may well be established. But when we have times of drought in the Mid-South - August and September - even old established plants need attention and might need extra water,” said Pitts.

Don’t forget about taking care of yourself.

“As soon as the sun comes up, you know the first few hours of the morning are usually the best hours to work in the yard,” said Pitts.

“Afternoon, even as late as 4, 5, 6 o’clock, is still hotter than it is early in the morning. Get out there and do it and be finished by 10,” said Klotwog.