Memphis in May’s Great American River Run returns to downtown Memorial Day weekend

Registration is open for the Great American River Run, part of the annual Memphis in May celebration, returning to downtown Saturday, May 28, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great American River Run, part of the annual Memphis in May celebration, is returning to downtown Memphis Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday, May 28, 2022, runners will take to the streets for the sixth annual race with downtown and the Mississippi Riverfront providing the backdrop. It starts and ends on Beale Street.

There’s a Half-marathon (start time 7 a.m.), a 10K (start time 7:40 a.m.), and a 5K (start time 7:55 a.m.). More than $85,00 in cash prizes is up for grabs.

Along the racecourse will be entertainment at the water stations, including Blind Mississippi Morris, DJs, belly dancers, and more.

Registration is open, and anyone who wants to take part can find more information at https://memphisinmay.org/events/great-american-river-run/.