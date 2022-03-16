x
Lucky Charms! These Memphis newborns are in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

The nurses at the St. Francis Hospital-Memphis created a St. Paddy’s Day photo shoot for the newborns.
Credit: St. Francis Hospital-Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Newborns at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis are getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

The nurses at the hospital created a St. Paddy’s Day photo shoot for the newborns by dressing them up in green, and even posing them in a bowl of Lucky Charms.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who took the photographs and helped choose the costumes. “We will plan to do something similar for other holidays such as Easter,” she added.

Credit: St. Francis Hospital-Memphis
Credit: St. Francis Hospital-Memphis
Credit: St. Francis Hospital-Memphis

