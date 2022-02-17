Camp SAY aims to help children & teens who stutter

The Orpheum Theatre Group announce the free two-day camp will take place March 12th and 13th at the Halloran Centre.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stuttering can really affect the confidence of many children and teens. So the Orpheum Theatre Group is on a mission to help.

The theater announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis March 12th and 13th at the Halloran Centre.

The free two-day camp is especially for young people who stutter, from ages eight to 18.

Camp SAY offers a wide variety of games and activities to encourage communication, creativity, and teamwork. Campers work together to create original artistic pieces - short plays, comedy skits, poems, songs, dances, visual art - and can then share them with the larger group.

Registration is open and closes March 4th. You can register HERE.