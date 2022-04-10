This Memphis photographer's exhibit highlights local families and friends amid the pandemic

ABC24’s Nicki Storey got an exclusive sneak preview of photographer Jamie Harmon's ‘Memphis Quarantine’ free exhibit opening Friday at Crosstown Concourse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Having to quarantine wasn't always fun as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world.

One Memphian captured the trials and tribulations folks around the bluff city endured while staying at home and away from others.

Memphis photographer Jamie Harmon is known for his Amurica photo booth, a camper which you might see out and about across the city.

After seeing the impact of COVID, Harmon decided it was important to show a different side of Memphis and its people.

ABC 24’s Nicki Storey got an exclusive sneak preview of the ‘Memphis Quarantine’ free exhibit opening Friday at Crosstown Concourse.

"Memphis Quarantine is an exhibit of over 830 images, taken between the dates of March 13th and June 8th of 2020, that document the shutdown and the quarantine and the lockdown that we went through," said Harmon. "It was just something that I thought would be a two week project to keep me busy to give me something to do and be able to see other people at a safe distance."

"The general vibe of the world was not one of happiness, so these stoic, somber looks were what I chose to put on social media and share with people. So it would have an understanding of, 'We're not all into the depressive state just yet, but it's hiding in there'," he continued.

The exhibit runs through April 10, 2022.

Harmon has also released a book with some of the hauntingly beautiful imagery. You can find it HERE.