Life
Memphis radio has lost one of its own
Chris Jarman, from 98.1 The Max passed away Tuesday night.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis radio voice has been silenced.
Chris Jarman with 98.1 The Max died Tuesday night.
He was a graduate of West Memphis High School in 1989 and was a part of the well known "Drake and Zeke" show before coming to Memphis.
A cause of death has not been released.
