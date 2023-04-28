Go Fish! Memphis students take part in Shelby County Sheriff's Office's annual fishing rodeo

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held its second annual fishing rodeo at the SCSO Training Academy pond near Shelby Farms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South students got the chance to take some time away from classes to go fishing Friday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held its second annual fishing rodeo at the SCSO Training Academy pond near Shelby Farms. The sheriff’s office invited nearly 100 students from Vollentine Elementary and Northaven Elementary.

“We were really excited. Everybody was talking about what they were going to do when they got here. A lot of people were saying that they were going to catch the first fish,” said Semja Benton, a fifth grader at Vollentine.

“We’re trying to get the kids indoctrinated into the outdoors so they can realize that there’s other things to do than just play on a computer or whatever. We want them out here enjoying mother nature,” said Andy Tweed, Game Warden with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“My students are at here today are all fifth graders and they’re getting the experience of fishing - and many of them have not fished before. So a lot of them are learning how to fish,” said Crystal Watts Peterson, Principal of Vollentine Optional Elementary School.

The pond was recently stocked with 400 pounds of catfish. It also has bass, crappie, and blue gill.

“Thanks to all the sponsors. I mean TWRA (TN Wildlife) that stocked the lake for us and Signal 88 that paid for a lot of the equipment. Just on and on and on. We’re just so appreciative,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Every student that took part went home with a prize, which included fishing poles, fishing lures, tackleboxes, and hats.

“It gives our officers an opportunity, a chance to interact with these small kids,” said Bonner. “Anytime that you’re around kids and you see them smiling and laughing, with all the things that could possibly be going on in their lives and then just to see them out here for just a few hours having fun, it’s just a great time all around.”