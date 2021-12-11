x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Memphis Zoo to open AquiFUR splash pad in Spring 2022

The zoo announced Wednesday plans to open AquiFUR, a splash pad water play area for kids ages 10 and under.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo will have a new way for you and your family to beat the heat next summer.

The zoo announced Wednesday plans to open AquiFUR, a splash pad water play area for kids ages 10 and under, with slides, dump buckets, interactive toys and a special section just for toddlers. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

Zoo leaders said there would also be luxury cabanas and part rooms available for birthday parties and other events.

The Zoo said the name – AquiFUR – id derived from the Memphis aquifer, which provides much of the water for the city, including the animals at the zoo. They said the theme for the splash pad is Egyptian, as a tribute to the “very beginning of our city.” 

The Zoo said all the water used at the AquiFUR will be reclaimed and recirculated through a state-of-the-art filtration system.

Credit: Memphis Zoo
Credit: Memphis Zoo
Aquifur

Coming Spring 2022, the Memphis Zoo will be opening AquiFUR, a splash pad perfect for combatting the Memphis heat. The new splash pad derives its name, AquiFUR, from the Memphis aquifer, which is the primary water supply for our city with a playful spin for our animals.

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

RELATED: Memphis Zoo research team finds out how to build new wild population

RELATED: Orphaned pumas safe at the Memphis Zoo after backyard rescue

RELATED: Memphis Zoo Lights display is its biggest yet

In Other News

City of Memphis updates Peppertree Apartments plans with relocation options