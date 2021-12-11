Memphis Zoo to open AquiFUR splash pad in Spring 2022

The zoo announced Wednesday plans to open AquiFUR, a splash pad water play area for kids ages 10 and under.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo will have a new way for you and your family to beat the heat next summer.

The zoo announced Wednesday plans to open AquiFUR, a splash pad water play area for kids ages 10 and under, with slides, dump buckets, interactive toys and a special section just for toddlers. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

Zoo leaders said there would also be luxury cabanas and part rooms available for birthday parties and other events.

The Zoo said the name – AquiFUR – id derived from the Memphis aquifer, which provides much of the water for the city, including the animals at the zoo. They said the theme for the splash pad is Egyptian, as a tribute to the “very beginning of our city.”

The Zoo said all the water used at the AquiFUR will be reclaimed and recirculated through a state-of-the-art filtration system.