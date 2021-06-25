Memphis Zoo is going Back to the 80s for this year's Zoo Rendezvous

After having to skip last year’s party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memphis Zoo is coming back bigger and better than ever for their 37th Zoo Rendezvous.

This year’s theme is Back to the 80s.

Nick Harmeier, the chief marketing officer for the Memphis Zoo said, “with it starting back in 1983 with Nick Vargas and Rendezvous, we thought it would be a good idea to tip our hats to that. Back to the 80s.”

According to the graphic posted on social media, it looks like the big event is set for September 11, 2021. More details are set to come later.