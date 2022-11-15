Zoo Lights returns to the Memphis Zoo for 2022

Zoo Lights runs Nov. 18, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023 on select nights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo’s Truist Zoo Lights is back for the holiday season.

The zoo is decking the halls, and the paths, with lights and fun everywhere – including the Twinkle Tunnel, the ice rink, a Ferris wheel, Magic Mr. Nick, animal meet and greets, the Artic Outpost Adventure, and more.

They’ve also added some brand-new decorations. There’s also s’more stations and hot cocoa. And don’t forget to visit Santa.