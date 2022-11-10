Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head to the Upside Down, check out the Tunnel of Doom, or maybe have a Ghostly Encounter at the annual Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo.
Zoo Boo runs select nights from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Zoo officials encourage folks to buy the tickets online in advance. They run $13 for members and $18 for non-members.
Families can dress for the fun, and bring along trick-or-treat bags to keep hold of some sweet treats.
The zoo said a whole bunch of activities will be available, including:
- Magic Mr. Nick
- Mermaid's Bay
- Treehouse Theater Show
- Dracula's Disco
- Tunnel of Doom
- China Carousel
- Jack-o-lantern Jamboree
- Candy Stations
- Insect Grove
- Mad Scientist Lab
- Pumpkin Hunt
- Fortune Tellers
- Hay Maze
- Ghostly Encounter
- Singing Pumpkins
- The Upside Down