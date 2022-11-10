x
Life

Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo

The Halloween fun runs select nights at the Memphis Zoo from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head to the Upside Down, check out the Tunnel of Doom, or maybe have a Ghostly Encounter at the annual Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo.

Zoo Boo runs select nights from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Zoo officials encourage folks to buy the tickets online in advance. They run $13 for members and $18 for non-members.

Families can dress for the fun, and bring along trick-or-treat bags to keep hold of some sweet treats.

The zoo said a whole bunch of activities will be available, including:

  • Magic Mr. Nick
  • Mermaid's Bay
  • Treehouse Theater Show
  • Dracula's Disco
  • Tunnel of Doom
  • China Carousel
  • Jack-o-lantern Jamboree
  • Candy Stations
  • Insect Grove
  • Mad Scientist Lab
  • Pumpkin Hunt
  • Fortune Tellers
  • Hay Maze
  • Ghostly Encounter
  • Singing Pumpkins
  • The Upside Down
Zoo Boo 2022

JUST BOO IT! Zoo Boo starts THIS FRIDAY. Have you gotten your tickets yet? This year comes with new activities and even more CANDY. Buy your tickets TODAY before they sell out! Zoo Boo dates are Oct 14-31 on select nights. https://www.memphiszoo.org/zoo-boo #memphiszoo

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Monday, October 10, 2022

