x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

#MemphisStrong resonates with Memphis community after shooting spree

Eight Memphians shared what they love about the city and what they think makes Memphis strong.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of Wednesday night's events, we wanted to shine a positive light on the city, so we asked some of our fellow Memphians, what does #memphisstrong mean to them?

1. Lorenzo King - "Well Memphis is a good place for me, you know. I grew up in Memphis. Memphis is a really big city, you know, the Grizzlies, Ja Morant, you know, I just love Memphis."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

2. Chris Lucas - "Memphis Strong means to me, everybody coming together as a community. It's not about race or color, it's not about classism. It's really about coming together and trying to do good."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

3. Terrence Jones - "It means to me, like, as far as Memphis, just coming together, being strong together, through the adversary that we're already going through, just try to be strong together cause it's a lot going on."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

4. Loren Madore - "Memphis to me is just such a beautiful city with a bunch of love and culture and passion."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

5. Amani Figgs - "I think it means resilience. So just bouncing back after any situation, any occurrences and just really coming together, as like, a community, and putting our best foot forward."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

6. Brooke Papritz - "Memphis Strong means to me, even when we go through like a really tough week like this, as a community, we can overcome."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

7. Cara Tucker - "I think that Memphis has a great agriculture and landscape for the community to get around in."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

8. Carter Crooks - "What I like about Memphis and what I think is good about it, is despite a lot of negative things, people in Memphis have a really positive attitude."

Credit: Meka Wilson

More Videos

RELATED: Memphis shooting spree suspect remains in jail without bond

RELATED: 'This should be a time to support right now': State, community leaders react to Memphis shooting spree



Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out