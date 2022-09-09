MemphisStrong resonates with Memphis community after shooting spree

Eight Memphians shared what they love about the city and what they think makes Memphis strong.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of Wednesday night's events, we wanted to shine a positive light on the city, so we asked some of our fellow Memphians, what does #memphisstrong mean to them?



1. Lorenzo King - "Well Memphis is a good place for me, you know. I grew up in Memphis. Memphis is a really big city, you know, the Grizzlies, Ja Morant, you know, I just love Memphis."

2. Chris Lucas - "Memphis Strong means to me, everybody coming together as a community. It's not about race or color, it's not about classism. It's really about coming together and trying to do good."

3. Terrence Jones - "It means to me, like, as far as Memphis, just coming together, being strong together, through the adversary that we're already going through, just try to be strong together cause it's a lot going on."

4. Loren Madore - "Memphis to me is just such a beautiful city with a bunch of love and culture and passion."

5. Amani Figgs - "I think it means resilience. So just bouncing back after any situation, any occurrences and just really coming together, as like, a community, and putting our best foot forward."

6. Brooke Papritz - "Memphis Strong means to me, even when we go through like a really tough week like this, as a community, we can overcome."

7. Cara Tucker - "I think that Memphis has a great agriculture and landscape for the community to get around in."

8. Carter Crooks - "What I like about Memphis and what I think is good about it, is despite a lot of negative things, people in Memphis have a really positive attitude."